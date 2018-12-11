Media freedom is more crucial than ever

Victor Bwire

The media in Kenya, as in the rest of the world, is grappling with professional challenges as a result of dwindling audiences, revenue and technological developments brought about by declining democratic tendencies from the economic and political class.

The challenges have been frustrating to journalists, especially senior editors and managers, who seem to receive bashing from all and sundry while acknowledging the importance of feedback and fair criticism.

Editors and media managers are aware that current developments on the media landscape, especially the technological shift, challenges on media freedom, including safety of journalists and access to information require well-prepared and innovative journalists committed to professional excellence.

It is, therefore, very encouraging that senior editors through their umbrella organisation, the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) held the inaugural Annual Editors’ Convention in Nairobi last weekend.

The meeting brought together journalists, editors, media owners, government officers and other stakeholders to interrogate the role of media in Kenya’s development and democratic agenda. The Windhoek Declaration that envisaged a free press guided the convention.

That media freedom is anchored and protected in the most progressive bills of Rights globally is not in contention.

Articles 33, 34 and 35 of the Constitution some of whose provisions have been actualised through the Media Council Act 2013, KICA 2013 and Freedom of Information Act 2016—set the stage for the actualisation of the Windhoek Declaration. Speakers at the convention emphasised the need for newsrooms to be innovative and change of media business models to allow the profession to keep pace with the new operating environment.

The participants, while acknowledging that the industry had been slow to embrace change, expressed optimism for improvement especially by investing in quality content, focusing on niche audiences and improving industrial working environment including paying journalists well and joint production and distribution ventures.

The media must work towards a common agenda to not only reduce the divisions in the sector but ensure media issues are part of the national agenda.

It is time journalists separated commercial interests of their employers and the professional ethics for which they were trained to observe. Journalists while serving the interests of employers should also ensure they hold themselves to the professional standards that differentiate them from other workers. This cannot be achieved within the existing structures in the industry. Journalists unions and associations should initiate programmes to advocate press freedom.

In addition to external interferences, lack of work ethics by some journalists has greatly affected journalists’ credibility. Reports that some reporters and editors solicit for bribes to write great stories are not new.

The issue of poor pay and working conditions has also undermined independence of the media as journalists easily get compromised and pursue stories guided by personal interests. That sources take advantage to interfere with media independence is known.

Harassment of the media by County Government agents and political thugs presents the biggest challenge to media independence and content distribution. A number of journalists have been targeted for attacks, physically assaulted by security officers and political thugs, which is against the Windhoek Declaration.

There was an agreement by both the Information Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and his Principal Secretary Fatuma Hirsi, US Ambassador Robert Godec and the editors present that the country needs a media system that will strengthen media freedom, enhance independence, build the capacity of the media to set agenda representing public interests and establish a regulatory framework that cultivates professionalism accountability.

The media industry must be streamlined in major development policies of the country to allow it play a serious role in national development.

-— The writer is the Programmes Manager, Media Council of Kenya and a Journalists Safety Trainer. [email protected]