TTCs admission row will be resolved, says Ruto

The Education ministry is addressing the simmering dispute on students admission to Teachers Training Colleges (TTC), Deputy President William Ruto has said.

Speaking in Garissa town after he commissioned a water project, the DP assured residents of the government’s commitment to ensuring all children access education.

Responding to Northeastern leaders request to have students from the region join TTCs with lower grades given that it is marginalised, Ruto said the admission crisis will be addressed. “About the problem you have with TSC, I assure you it will be resolved,” he said.

A row has been brewing between the ministry and the Teachers Service Commission over TTCs admission grades. Last month, Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed directed TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia to admit students with lower grades to the colleges, but the teachers’ employer is opposed to the directive.

Priority commitment

Ruto asked Northeastern leaders to mobilise students from the region to enrol for training at TTCs and other technical institutes to ensure the region has adequate local tutors.

“The education of our children, especially those from pastoral communities, is a priority commitment for the government,” said the DP.

“Our goal is to ensure every youth has access to employment opportunities. This means they must be equipped,” he added.

At the same time, Ruto has assured Kenyans the 2019 national census will be conducted in a transparent manner. The DP said the exercise is important because it will guide the government in allocation of resources, among other things.

He was accompanied by Garissa Governor Ali Korane, National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale, MPs Rashid Kassim (Wajir East), Rehema Hassan (Tana River), Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North), Hassan Omar (Wajir South), Abdi Shurie (Balambala), Mohamed Hire (Lagdera), Rehema Dida (Isiolo Women’s Rep), Sophia Noor (Ijara), Annah Subbow (Garissa), Abdikarim Osman (Fafi), Abdi Mude (Lafey) and Mohamed Mohamud (Mandera Senator).

Ruto said the government will implement the Northeastern affirmative action plan to accelerate development in the region.