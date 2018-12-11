CS Matiang’i promises more action in war on narcotics

Benard Gitau @benagitau

Kenya will continue to cooperate with other nations and investigative agencies such as Interpol in the fight against drug trafficking, Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has said.

Speaking during the International Society of Drug Use Professionals (ISSUP) conference, he assured the global leaders of government commitment in breaking drug networks.

“We will cooperate with all international agencies involved in investigations including Interpol and governments to help in investigating drug traffickers and dealing with transnational crime,” he added. Matiang’i said Kenya has no problem collaborating with countries in arresting persons involved in drug network and ensuring they are brought to justice regardless of their nationalities.

“Kenya remains resolute in fighting international drug networks by cooperating with other nations and partners organisations in repatriation of those suspected to have been involved in such networks,” he added.

US Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Kirsten Madison said drug trafficking thrives because of corruption.