Utalii now insolvent, says Ouko

Mercy Mwai

The country’s largest hospitality college is on the verge of collapse, Auditor General Edward Ouko has revealed.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly by Leader of Majority Aden Duale on Thursday last week, Ouko said the Kenya Utalii College faces closure because of lack of funds.

In the report, Ouko warned that operations at the learning institution would grind to a halt unless the Government intervenes by pumping in more funds.

“The college is, therefore, technically insolvent and its continued existence as a going concern is dependent on financial support from the government and its creditors,” said the report.

According to the report for the financial year 2017, current liabilities stand at Sh3.3 billion, which exceeds the current assets worth Sh537 million.

Ouko has also raised queries over loans and grants given to the facility by the government as well as long outstanding receivables.

He claimed the college has not complied with the loan agreement of Sh140 million signed between it and the government in 1996 to refurbish Utalii Hotel.