Brush with death for Mt Kenya keeper after nasty collision

Mount Kenya United goalkeeper Philip Odhiambo is thanking his lucky stars after a brush with death during Sunday’s SportPesa Premier League (SPL) clash against Sofapaka at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Odhiambo collided with Sofapaka striker Kepha Aswani in a tussle for an aerial ball and landed awkwardly, staying motionless until medical personnel rushed onto the pitch and rescued what could have been a catastrophic situation.

Unconfirmed reports suggested Odhiambo swallowed his tongue and could have died were it not for the quick attention of the paramedics. “The team’s paramedics attended to him in the nick of time by administering to him oxygen therapy and stabilised the situation.

These things happen. What is required is for paramedics to be on full alert,” said Mt Kenya coach Anthony Mwangi of the player who was taken to the ambulance after the incident.

The incident happened just nine minutes from time after Mt Kenya had already utilised their substitutions and defender John Njoroge had to step in goal for the remaining minutes as his team tried to avoid more damange in the game they lost 2-1.

Fatalities have been known to occur in such incidents but the extent of Odhiambo’s injury is still not known.