 Gangs reign terror in Kisauni

Residents of Kisauni Mombasa are worried lot ,living in the shadow of a gang that seems to derive pleasure in terrorising and hurting them.

Most of them will not venture out at night, fearing to be added to the increasing number of people, who have either lost their lives or been maimed after coming into contact with the gang of youth.

Our reporter Franklin Wallah came into contact with some of the group members, and lived to tell this tale.