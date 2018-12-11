Ugandans beat hosts Kenya to retain FIM CAC motocross title

Uganda retained the FIM Central Africa Challenge following scintillating bike displays at the Jamhuri Park race track on Sunday.

Having already taken impressive scalps against Kenya in the opening round at Kampala’s Busiika race track, the visitors savoured victory with mixed results in the eight race categories. Uganda beat Kenya 2602-1378 on aggregate to take back home the coveted trophy with Orland siblings Alon (MX65), Stav (MX85) and Aviv (MX125) among the star attractions as they dominated their classes.

But the Kenyan trio of Ngugi Waweru in MX1, Rolf Kihara (MX2), riding a Hucsvana, and Gisa Benzinge (pee wee class) were peerless, beating Shivam Vinayak, Uganda’s Fatuh Kiggundu and Mbambazi Ashraf respectively to the podium dash.

The 50cc class was equally entertaining and it was Ugandan diminutive speedster Gift Sebaguzi who took the chequered flag first. Sagazi won all the three heats at stake, beating Kenya’s Mutai Wahome to second spot.

Fans, who braved the scorching sun, were treated to some exhilarating displays of racing artistry.

The visitors fielded a competitive 40-man team and were all smiles after winning both legs of the series. “We have come a long way as Team Uganda.

A couple of years ago, Kenya used to thrash us but now we’ve turned the tables. We have dominated most of the races and we are happy with the result and retaining this coveted trophy,” said Arthur Block Jnr.

Alon Orland despite losing the third heat to compatriot Obote Abaki collected 57 points to emerge victorious in MX65 class while his brother Stav Orland won MX 85 Class with a maximum of 60 points.

His other brother Aviv emerged the winner of MX125 with 60 points, beating Kenya’s Tai Wahome to second position.

Waweru lived up to expectations in MX1, beating compatriot Vinayak to second position as Ugandan captain Maxine Van Pee finished third in a 2017 model of KTM 350sxf motorbike.

This was Vinayak’s first race of the season after winning the Kenya Rally Raid Championship. “We had a good encounter with Van Pee who was my opponent sometime back.

I’m happy to return second despite my absence on circuit racing. At least my off-road experience came in handy and I’m happy to score points for team Kenya,” said Vinayak.

The event also doubled up as the ninth and final round of the national series. Vinayak won MX1 in the national category with Kihara completing a double in MX2 where he dominated the home competition and the regional championship.