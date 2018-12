As the war against graft intensifies, the ethics and anti corruption commission(EACC) has this evening arrested 7 officials from the national cereals and produce board over graft related charges with 4 others said to be on the loose .

This as 25 other officials from two government parastatals including KPC MD Joe Sang, and former Nhif boss Simoen Kirgotti , breathe a sigh of relief after they were released on bonds.