Magana, Nyaruai keen on title defence at Parklands

Sandra Wekesa @Peoplesports11

Benjamin Magana of KCB Chess Club and Joyce Nyaruai of Technical University of Kenya (TUK) will be seeking to defend their title at the five-day national chess championships which starts at Parklands Sports Club on Jamhuri Day.

The duo enjoy top form and sit at the summit of their respective national ranking published at the end of November by world body FIDE.

Magana will be seeking his fourth national title, having won it in 2006, 2013 and 2017. The Kisumu-based player is a perfect specialist of ray Lopez and Marshall counter gambit openings, a strong weapon he employs that has kept him at the helm of chess in the country.

Former national champion Mehul Gohil, who was dethroned by Magana last year, has, however, promised a bruising battle as he aims to exert revenge.

“I am going for nothing short of victory. Let others make their own calculations but my focus is winning the title back,” said Gohil.

Following her exploits at Kisii Open Chess tournament, Nyaruai is expected to have a field day in opening matches against slightly lower rated players before facing her main rivals.

Nyaruai will face stiff competition from Sasha Mongeli, the recent winner of StarTimes Sports Personality of The Month, after excelling in world Chess Olympiad 2018 in Batumi, Georgia.

Other high-profile girls expected to put up a huge fight include Gloria Jumba, Daphne Mwikali, Lucy Wanjiru and Under 18 national champion Dorcus Wanjala.

The event, which has attracted over 200 players from all corners of the country, will run up to Sunday with the winner walking away with a cash prize of Sh100,000, an air ticket to Mombasa Open courtesy of Kaylan Travel Agent and dinner for two at Ole Sereni Hotel.

