A royalty hospital for loyal dog

While most Kenyans lack basic healthcare, a state-of-the-art medical facility on Kiambu Road is offering emergency response services, admission wards, hospice beds and even daycare for domestic animals

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

One of the things that has not changed over the centuries is that man’s best friend, the dog, continues to be a popular addition to many homes and is a favourite pet for children.

The dog is loyal. Growing up in the rural areas, it was common for many boys with adventurous streaks to name their dogs after tough wild animals’ such as lions (simba) and leopards (chui). The mongrels were used for hunting as well as guarding homes and livestock. They were fed on leftovers or just left to chokora (fend for themselves).

When sick, the dogs were left either to endure the pain or just die unattended to. The thought of any rudimentary medical care never arose. The dog lived, did its duty and just died when it was its time to die. Period.

So, who cares for sick animals? Keeping dog for aesthetic purposes has been perceived as a Western culture by common mwananchi, especially for poor families.

Consultation fees

Pampering dogs, feeding them on special diet, grooming, driving them in fuel guzzlers with its head outside the vehicle enjoying the breeze can be too much for those who hustle for two meals a day.

However, the trend is changing slowly. Dr Humphrey Ng’ang’a, a veterinary surgeon, says dogs are of aesthetic and therapeutic value. He operates in one of the first fully equipped pet and companion animals hospitals with a theatre, X-ray, scan, ‘family planning’ services (spaying), ambulance for emergencies and wards for admissions.

“It has been my passion to open a fully fledged companion animal hospital to create awareness about the need to care for them in terms of health, comfort and happiness,” he says.

The Nairobi Small and Companion Animal Hospital (Nascah) offers medical inpatient and outpatient services in collaboration with partners dealing with animal welfare. “Nobody should fear to bring their animals here because we are affordable and for needy cases, we still facilitate,” he says.

The clinic charges Sh500 consultation fees per pet. However, in an emergency where a motorist has accidentally knocked down the dog, cat or birds and any other animal, the services are free.

Unfortunately, despite the popularity of the dog as a pet, life, especially in urban centres where dogs are embraced, is more fast-paced and demanding. Moreover, space is understandably at a premium. To address this challenge, Nascah offers daycare and boarding facilities for dogs and other companion animals.

Daycare and boarding services

Rachel Mbugua, Nascah sales executive, says daycare/boarding services include daily treadmill sessions, free movements for pets in and out of the clinic building, nail and hair clipping, bathing, special diets (such as minced meat and sausages). “We socialise the animals to avoid fights after considering temperament, size, age and health,” she adds.

Mbugua says as the country enters the festive seasons, the services are tailored to care for those who have planned for local or overseas holidays and those planning to visit rural areas.

“Most people will be heading upcountry where most folks do not appreciate animals being pampered with special diets. Pet owners will be relieved as the hospital will sort them out. If one has a pet— dog, cat, birds or other companion animals — we are going to care for them,” she promises.

The facility charges a minimum of Sh500 for daycare depending on the size of the animal and if it will receive special diet, shaving, bathing, and grooming. To ease monitoring of the animals by owners, Nascah is planning to install live streaming webcams so that they can log in and check on their dogs throughout the day.

Assistant Veterinary Surgeon at the facility, Dr Rose Owada, says working with small and companion animal is fulfilling, but there are critics. “We have detractors who do not see the need for the animal hospital because they do not understand that animals function just like human beings,” she said.

She adds that animals also suffer from stress, depression, trauma, diarrhoea, constipation and flu, among other conditions, hence deserve medical attention.

Young pet ambassador

We met an enthusiastic girl named Jessica Muthengethi, 9, whose love for dogs is unmatched. Jessica owns eight dogs and was at the clinic for routine check-ups. “Dogs make their owners feel better with a wag of the tail and a playful grin. They greet their owners happily even after what may have been the worst day of their lives,” she said.

Sam Njenga, another pet owner, said dogs are always on their owners’ sides when they are sick, sad or lonely. “They love us when we are grumpy, rude, or downright mean. Dogs are the ones who seem to understand us on a level we cannot fathom,” he added.

Sam recalled an incident when his dog saved him from a snakebite in his compound. “It was barking continuously without looking at me as she does normally. When I looked carefully from his viewpoint, I saw the snake,” he said.

Nascah has a breeding site for dogs including; Chihuahua, German shepherd, American Eskimo, Barbet and Bolognese, among others. It offers pet grooming, massage and haircuts, hygienic care and cleaning of cats, dogs and other pets. The hospital also receives animal donations.