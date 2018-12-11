State should not crowd out private sector in loans market

Morris Aron

Industry statistics have placed Kenya right in the middle of a classic case study showing how crowding out of the private sector manifests itself in an economy. Figures do not lie.

Whether it was an intentional plan by National Treasury, or one of those unintended consequences of banks refusing to lend to the private sector, or a combination of the two factors remains to be seen.

One thing is, however, clear, the government has crowded out the private sector since the introduction of a law capping interest rates charged by the banks.

The interest capping law became operational on September 14, 2016. It was implemented following concerns raised by the public regarding the high cost of credit in Kenya, which was viewed as a hindrance to credit access by a large segment of the population. Implementation of the law, was expected to lower cost of credit and increase access to credit.

Following concerns with the high cost of credit and interest rate spreads, the interest rate capping debate began in 2001, when a bill was introduced in Parliament proposing to peg commercial banks interest rates to the 91-day Treasury Bill rate as Central Bank of Kenya did not have a base rate at the time.

The second attempt in 2013, called for rates to be capped consistent with the Central Bank’s. These included use of caps to support a specific industry or sector, protect consumers from usury and exploitation, protect borrowers from predatory lending and excessive interest rates, form of subsidy to specific groups, decrease the risk-taking behaviour of credit providers, among others.

Both attempts failed largely on the strength of the arguments for free market interest rate structure. In addition, the banks were given a chance to self-regulate in terms of designing measures towards lower cost of credit.

At the time, Kenya’s banks maintained high interest rate spreads of 9.5 per cent compared to the sub-Saharan average of 6.1 percent as of 2016. This is how crowding out has played out.

Since the coming into effect of the law capping interest rates, financial institutions have resorted to lending the government as a risk free investment option. Figures continue to show a consistent upward trend. Crowding out is not good for economic development.

Which begs the question: Is it time we reviewed the cap because the intended outcomes have not played out? How else can we ensure that predatory lending practices by banks are curtailed while at the same time ensure that credit is flowing to the private sector?