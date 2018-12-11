Windfall for coffee farms, prices go up

Small-scale coffee farmers from Kiambu, Bungoma and Nyeri Counties earned the highest prices of the premium Grade AA coffee offered for sale during last week’s auctions at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE).

NCE auction reports confirm that small-scale coffee growers from Gititu, Chesiro and Rutuma co-operative societies emerged the top earners out of premium grades of coffee sold by their marketing agency Sasini Limited Company. First-class grades –AA, AB and PB since the start of the 2018/19 coffee year in October this year earned the highest prices during the auction held on Tuesday last week.

Gititu farmers from Kiambu county sold 42 bags grade AA at $550 (Sh56,375) and 32 bags of Grade PB at Sh35,977.50 ($351) per 50 kilogramme. Marua Factory of Rutuma Farmers Co-operative Society from Nyeri county traded 32 bags of Grade AA and nine bags of Grade AB at Sh46,227 ($451) and Sh35, 670 ($348) respectively.

Chesiro Farmers Co-operative Society from Bungoma county which had 33 bags of Grade AA fetched Sh43,767.50 ($427) while Grade AB realised Sh35, 875 ($350) per 50kg bag.

Daniel Mbithi, the NCE chief executive officer said prices are likely to increase further in the coming sales following delivery of quality beans from Mt Kenya and other regions. “There is a lot of improvement in terms of quality of coffee being delivered this year despite the national prices remaining low,” he said.

Sasini Company General manager in charge of coffee operations, James Muriithi said the new prices were as a result of intensive farmers training and observation of good agricultural practices.

“The impressive prices were achieved following rigorous and aggressive training of farmers. Equally, the inspiring price is further attributed to good working relationship between society management committees and agronomists from Sasini Company,” he said. “Our commitment in working with farmers has finally paid dividends to the latter,” Mureithi added.