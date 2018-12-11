Biggest mergers and acquisitions in Africa.

Analysis by I&M Burbidge Capital says there have been 29 mergers and acquisitions deals in the East African region this year, 24 of which have been based in Kenya. In 2015, the disclosed value of merger and acquisitions (M&A) deals in the region stood at Sh87 billion. Below are the biggest M&A deals in Africa according to M&A Africa

1. Plum Holdings and Britam Ltd

Plum Holdings acquired an additional 23.34 per cent shares in regional insurer Britam Holdings Ltd. The purchase of 452.5 million additional shares brings Plum Holdings’ shareholding in Britam to 38.54 per cent (747.06 million shares).

The government of Mauritius is selling the shares, previously owned by Dawood Rawat, to help compensate victims of a scandalous scheme orchestrated by the businessman. The stock was seized in April 2015 when it emerged that the Mauritian businessman was defrauding citizens through a Ponzi scheme.

2. I&M Bank and Giro Commercial Bank

I&M Holdings (IMHL) completed the successful merger of Giro Commercial Bank Limited (GCBL) into I&M Bank Ltd (IMBL), which is IMHL’s banking flagship subsidiary. The merger came to fruition upon receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

I&M and Giro entered into an agreement in September 2015 for IMBL to acquire 100 per cent of the issued share capital in Giro Bank. Through the merger, I&M Group acquired additional net advances of about Sh9.1 billion, and deposits of Sh12.6 billion besides other assets valued at about Sh6.7 billion.

3. Kenya Re and Zep Re

Kenya Re acquired an additional 4.44 per cent stake in Nairobi based Zep-Re for Sh1.3 billion raising the NSE-listed firm’s interest in Zep-Re to 19.88 per cent from the previous 15.44 per cent. In 2015, Kenya Re increased its shareholding in Zep-Re by buying additional 2.8 million shares of the latter.

The additional investment was valued at Sh1.25 billion. Kenya Re received a dividend of Sh68.4 million from Zep-Re last year, up 21 per cent from Sh56.5 million in 2014.

4. Centum Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre and Old Mutual Group

UK-based multinational Old Mutual invested Sh6.4 billion in 2016 in Two Rivers Mallholding company, giving it an equivalent 50 per cent stake in the firm.

The multinational has taken a 10 per cent stake in Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre Limited (TRLC) in exchange for cash and has also made a convertible loan to the company that could later be turned into an extra 40 per cent equity ownership. The transaction will see Old Mutual ultimately hold a 50 per cent stake in TRLC according to Centum.

5. Strides Shasun Ltd and Universal Corporation Ltd

Pharma Strides Shasun, which is listed in India, bought a majority stake in Kikuyu-based drug manufacturer Universal Corporation Limited (UCL) for Sh1.1 billion in 2016. Strides Shasun, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, announced that it will acquire a 51 per cent stake but the sales price could rise further if UCL hits its revenue targets.

This is an all-cash deal and the total consideration will consist of performance-related earning capped at $3 million (Sh307.4 million) for achieving an earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortisation of $2.95 million (Sh302.3 million) for 2015.

6. Commercial Bank of Africa and NIC Bank

Commercial Bank of Africa’s (CBA) announcement that it had opened talks with NIC Group for a possible merger, if successful, will create the third-largest lender by assets, making it the biggest re-arrangement of Kenya’s banking landscape in a decade.

The new entity will have Sh444.3 billion in total assets, based on September disclosures, overtaking Co-operative Bank, which will be relegated to the fourth position. The new bank will rank third after KCB and Equity , whose assets were valued at Sh684.1 billion and Sh560.3 billion respectively in the same period.

7. Kalahari.com and takealot.com

Naspers’ Kalahari.com merged into Tiger Global Management backed Takealot.com in 2015. In April 2015 the Kalahari.com website ceased operating and all subsequent traffic and customer accounts are being redirected to takealot.com.

Both Naspers and Tiger Global Management own 42 per cent of the new merged entity and management remains in the hands of Takealot’s current co-chief executives Kim Reid and Willem van Biljon.

8. MTN and Simfy Africa

Telecommunications giant MTN has acquired Simfy Africa, a local music streaming company. Simfy Africa and the 42 million titles in its catalog would allow MTN to launch in the coming weeks a music streaming service in Africa.

Nevertheless, the telecom operator does not want to impose its image on the activity of Simfy Africa. MTN CEO Bob Shuter says Simfy will not be rebranded. MTN will provide Internet packages dedicated to users of Simfy Africa.

9. Nigeria’s Breweries merger

The boards of directors of International Breweries Plc, Intafact Beverages Ltd and Pabod Breweries Ltd are closing in on a merger of the three businesses, subject to required regulatory and shareholders’ approvals.

Currently, AB InBev indirectly owns 75 per cent of Intafact, 82.8 per cent of Pabod Beverages and 72.2 per cent of International Breweries. International Breweries is currently listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange.

10. Bharti Airtel Ghana and Millicon International Cellular

Bharti Airtel Ltd and Millicom International Cellular SA, have closed the deal to combine their operations in Ghana. Under the joint agreement, Airtel and Millicom will have equal ownership and governance rights in the combined entity, which will have revenues of around $300 million (Sh30.7 billion).

Both Airtel and Millicom will have board representations and management positions in the merged entity. The Ghana National Communications Authority granted approval for the merger proposal early this month.