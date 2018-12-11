Rate cap remains a thorn in the flesh of institutions

Martin Mwita @PeopleDailyKE

Kenya’s banking industry is a sector under siege since President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law the 2015 Banking (Amendment) Bill at State House on August 24, 2016.

The law which capped bank interest rates at four per cent above the Central Bank Benchmark Rate, currently at 9.0 per cent, ended an era of exorbitant profits for lenders in the country.

Local banks, comprising 42 commercial entities and a mortgage finance company, had for long enjoyed interest rates above the average global interests, going as high as 25 per cent.

Since the new law came into place, interest rates have averaged 13 per cent with banks shifting their focus to government securities while shying-off individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and anyone else they consider a high risk borrower.

However, turbulence in the industry began in 2015 when Dubai Bank and Imperial Bank were placed under receivership, an oversight of the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), on August 14 and October 13 respectively. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) pegged its decision on “unsafe banking” conditions.

This was followed by Chase Bank which was placed under receivership on April 7, 2016, a move that threw the industry into disarray.

It is the same year National Treasury was pushing to have the minimum core capital requirement for commercial banks increased to Sh5 billion from Sh1 billion, forcing banks to re-think their businesses with mergers and acquisitions being among the possible moves.

Though Parliament saved banks from the core capital situation, capping of interest rates which shaved some Sh26.3 billion off banks’ interest income in the first six months of last year has remained a thorn in the flesh of financial institutions.

Low profits and tough business environment has put pressure on lenders, especially Tier Three banks which have lower capital and customer base compared to their peers in Tier 2 and Tier 1. Banks have been forced to realign to cope with the market changes where consolidation has stood out as a survival measures.

According to investment analysts at Cytonn, the interest rate cap has created a tough operating environment for lenders who have had to deal with lower interest earnings from their loan books, the largest source of their profits in the past years.

“This has left Tier 3 and Tier 2 banks operating on tight margins which continue to pile pressure on their capital base,” Ian Kagiri told People Daily.