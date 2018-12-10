More mergers expected in banking sector realignment

Zachary Ochuodo @zachuodho

The revelation that Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) and NIC Bank have opened talks for a possible merger must have sent shockwaves among competitors in the banking industry.

Although mergers and acquisitions have become a key feature in Kenya’s banking sector, outcome of the merger, if successful, is making other institutions to rethink the strategy.

Analysts have been arguing that small banks and those with liquidity challenges were the ones likely to find merger and acquisition attractive. None thought talks between NIC Bank and CBA – all of which are financially stable would engage in merger talks.

However, following the planned talks, some of them are now predicting more consolidations in the industry as banks seek ways to boost performance, enhance profitability and also diversify risks.

“Banks which had not given much thought to this process may start discussing how to pull together to harvest the benefit of economies of scales,” one analyst told People Daily.

He said most family businesses fear mergers because the process ends up diluting the stakes controlled by members, in addition to losing their controlling interests after the deal.

Some financial experts have said Kenya is over-banked, pointing out at the population in relation to number of banks when compared to countries such as South Africa, which have a huge population but very few banks.

The current population of Kenya is 51,480,442 as of December 9, 2018, based on the latest United Nations estimates while as at December 31, 2017, the banking sector comprised the Central Bank of Kenya, as the regulatory authority, 43 banking institutions (42 commercial banks and one mortgage finance company).

Maurice Oduor, Senior Investment Manager at Cytonn Investment Management Plc said they expect the planned merger to help diversify and strengthen the revenue streams of the new entity backed by NIC’s strong returns from its loan book and CBA’s operational capabilities to generate non-funded income, thereby resulting in a higher bottom line.

He said financial reports of the two banks indicate that both have their strengths and weaknesses, which if used well may give the country’s two top banks, namely, KCB Bank and Equity Bank, a run for their money.

Analysis of the reports, he added, shows that CBA’s total assets stood at Sh242.6 billion in third quarter 2018 compared to NIC’s Sh201 billion, indicating that both banks have a strong asset base.

Net loans and advances stood at Sh115.1 billion for CBA and Sh114.9 billion for NIC during the same period while investment in government securities was at Sh77.3 billion and Sh60.2 billion respectively.

Interest income

However, NIC seems to be generating higher interest income than CBA as indicated by the higher yield on its interest-earning assets of 10.8 per cent compared to CBA’s 4.9 per cent and consequently a higher net interest margin of 5.8 per cent compared to CBA’s 4.9 per cent.

CBA has a higher deposits mobilisation capacity compared to NIC, with customer deposits coming in at Sh191.3 billion and 145 billion in third quarter 2018, respectively, which is mainly attributable to CBA’s mobile application platform M-Shwari.

On the other hand, NIC had a poorer asset quality with the ratio of non-performing loans coming in at 13.3 per cent in third quarter 2018 compared to CBA’s 9.9 per cent over the same period. NIC also had a lower NPL coverage ratio of 51.4 per cent compared to CBA’s 67.7 per cent indicating that the bank was less positioned to write off bad loans.

Johnson Nderi, head of corporate finance and advisory at ABC Capital Ltd, attributes the need for the merger in Kenya to a host of issues which if improved can put the banks at par with others across the world.

“The merger of commercial banks stems from many sides. The consistent pressures to introduce new products with superior technology, globalisation of financial markets, rising demand from shareholders to increase their wealth, shrinking margins, changing demographics of customers and behaviour, consumer pressure for wider choice and low cost of service,” Nderi said.

Joshua Oigara, Kenya Commercial Bank Group, said in 2006 that the number of banks operating in the country needed to shrink by about half due to the “crisis of confidence” when two banks crumbled in a span of few days. Oigara said Kenya needs only 20 banks, not 42 commercial banks as is the case currently.