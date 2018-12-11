Catholic priest shot dead in Kinoo attack

A Catholic priest was yesterday shot dead by armed robbers at Kinoo in Kiambu county. An unknown amount of money was stolen from Father Samuel Muhia, who is in charge of Kinoo parish in Kikuyu constituency.

County police commander Andiel Nyange said the four-man gang, riding on two motorbikes, obstructed Muhia forcing him to pull over before demanding the cash.

Nyange said one of the gangsters brandished a pistol and shot the priest on the chest before stealing a mobile phone from the victim.

“All the money he had in a bag was stolen. We still do not know how much was stolen but investigations have been launched into the attack,” he said.

A witness, Kariuki Njoka, said they rushed the priest to Kikuyu Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“There was confusion as we scampered for safety. When the thugs took off we rushed to the scene and found the priest unconscious. We rushed him to Kikuyu Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he said.

Nyange said police have launched a manhunt adding that he is confident the suspects will be arrested. He urged churches and traders to seek police escort when they are moving large sums of money.

The police boss urged residents to be vigilant, especially this festive season when cases of insecurity are usually high.