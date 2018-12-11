Qatar Airways direct flight lands at Coast

BONFACE MSANGI

TOURISM: The coast is reporting a rebound in tourism business as more air lines continue to launch direct flights to Mombasa.

This was evident on Sunday when 150 tourists boarding Qatar airways landed at the Moi International Airport. Qatar airways, an airbus A320 aircraft touched down at the airport at around 0800 hours direct from Doha Qatar.

Stakeholders in the tourism sector said this is not only an endorsement of the destination but also a sign of growing confidence in the Kenyan coast.

The airbus that has 12 business class seats and 120 economy seats, will be operating four weekly direct flights between Doha and Kenya with around 500 passengers every week.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) chief executive Betty Radier said the launch of direct flights demonstrates confidence in the Kenyan coast and is good news for the tourism and private sector.

“We hope to partner with Qatar Airways as well as other aircraft to increase passenger numbers to the coast,” she said.

She said the sector has recorded 78 per cent growth in arrivals by air and sea for the period at 777,791 arrivals up from 723,174 visitors the same period in 2017.

“Arrivals through Moi International Airport have improved by 46 per cent, recording 84,286 visitors up from 57,588 arrivals in the same period last year,” said Radier.

Kenya Tourism Federation chairman Mohamed Hersi referred the launch as a greater opportunity to connect Mombasa with Doha creating big expectations in the sector come next year.