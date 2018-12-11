Aviation stakeholders call for one air service market

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

Tedious regulatory frameworks are to blame for the high cost of flying and as a result are hampering growth of the aviation sector, stakeholders have said.

Global aviation specialists meeting in Nairobi said that lack of adequate logistics and aviation infrastructure in the region, coupled with exorbitant costs for both passenger and cargo flights, could also make it impossible for players in the sector to achieve their long-term revenue targets.

Industry players now want those concerns addressed, including the ratification of the African Union’s Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) initiative that will see Africa converging into one air service market as well as speedy implementation to the Yamoussoukro Decision passed in 1999 to improve connectivity and lower fares.

Kenya is one of the 25 States that have so far signed up for SAATM. Today will see the signing of memorandum of understanding of the Yamoussoukro Decision by Signatory States of the decision on the establishment of the SAATM.

“We are hopeful that this year’s ICAN events will provide States with a central meeting place to conduct multiple bilateral air services negotiations which should see some of the 70-year-old frameworks reviewed,” said Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, the president of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He was speaking during the Eleventh Icao Air services negotiation event being held in Nairobi with more than 70 delegations around the world taking part with hopes to negotiate Air Service Agreements.

Some of the freedoms to be negotiated in the weeklong function include, the right to overfly a country’s airspace without landing, the right to make technical stops without embarking or disembarking of passengers or cargo for purposes such as refuelling or other maintenance, and the fifth freedom allowing an airline to carry revenue traffic between foreign countries as a part of services connecting the airline’s own country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said as part of plans to boost the sector, the government, through relevant agencies, will increase funding to boost civil aviation infrastructure owing to the vital role the sector plays in the growth to the national’s gross domestic product.