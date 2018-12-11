It will cost Kenyans Sh36b to enjoy cheap electricity

Fred Aminga @faminga

A Sh36 billion penalty for terminating thermal power purchase agreements (PPAs)stands in the way for the government to completely kick out expensive diesel-fired electricity.

According to Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) director general Parvel Oimeke, this is what it will cost the taxpayer if the government is to do away with the PPAs with contractors’ immediately.

“However, our position as a ministry is not to terminate. Why pay Sh36 billion to people? We are also not licensing any new thermals, so we will only be fulfilling obligations,” he told People Daily.

It is estimated that Kenya runs 23 diesel power plants that account for 25 per cent or 700MW of the total installed capacity most of which are used when the hydros are down.

Fuel charge

The use of diesel generators has been blamed for Kenya’s expensive electricity because it costs more than Sh20 per kilowatt hour compared to wind power, for example, which costs Sh8.70 per kilowatt hour.

The fuel cost charge on power bills linked to the amount of thermal power in the grid has remained unchanged at Sh2.50 per kWh since.

In a proposal to the Senate last month, Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said the option is to either disconnect the plants from the national grid or run down their contracts.

He said Iberafrica Power Plant’s 56MW contract will end in October 2019, Tsavo Power’s (74MW) ends in September 2021, while Kipevu Diesel’s (60MW) contract runs up to July 2023.

This comes even as Kenya banks on having a 100 per cent green electricity as part of Kenya’s national electrification strategy by 2020.

This means Kenyans will have to wait a little longer before all expensive thermal plants are completely phased out, despite getting ready to harness more than 365MW of green energy.

With Lake Turkana Wind Power set to pump some 310MW into the national grid, coupled with 55MW Garissa Solar Power, expectations were rife that these two would significantly ease the cost of electricity which had increased by 60 per cent when the Energy Regulatory Authority reviewed tariffs earlier this year.

The additional 365MW green power expected to be officially launched any time soon will not only boost national supply, but also gives assurance that no thermal licence will be renewed and there will be no new thermal deal.

KenGen contributes about 1,631MW to the national grid with leading energy type being hydro (818MW) followed by geothermal at 534MW, thermal at 253.5MW and wind at 25.5MW for a total of 2,370MW.

Minimal energy is imported from Uganda. Regional interconnection of power systems is encouraged to enhance stability as the country awaits more cheaper energy and stability from Ethiopia.

Coordinating unit

Through the National Electrification Strategy, however, the ministry has formed a coordinating unit to enhance the rolling out of the strategy.

To this end, through the Kenya Off Grid Solar Access Project (KOSAP) that has been financed by the World Bank at a cost of $150 million (Sh15 billion), some 1.3 households will benefit from green energy in 14 counties.

To be funded through a credit, the State hopes to interest investors into the universal access to electricity by scaling up private investment in off-grid solutions.

