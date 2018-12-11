May defers Tuesday’s vote on her Brexit deal

London, Monday

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday said she would delay a crucial vote on her Brexit deal scheduled for Tuesday, saying she had listened to the concerns of critics.

She said she would seek “assurances” from EU leaders on the deal,

“I will go to see my counterparts in other member states… I will discuss the clear concerns that this House has expressed,” she told parliament, adding that she would seek “to secure further assurances”.

Downing Street had been insisting the vote would go ahead. The pound fell sharply in response, shedding 0. 5 per cent versus the US dollar to stand at $1.26. Against the euro, the pound was 0.8 per cent down at 1.10 euros.

The deal has been agreed with the EU but it needs to be backed by the UK Parliament if it is to become law ahead of the UK’s departure.

May is thought to be trying to convince MPs to back her deal by suggesting the Northern Ireland backstop —the main item they object to—could be modified.

She has also been speaking to EU leaders about re-opening the withdrawal agreement, something both sides have previously ruled out.

It comes as the European Court of Justice ruled the UK could cancel Brexit without the permission of the other 27 EU members.

But European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said the EU would not renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement.

In a press briefing, she said: “We take note of the Court of Justice judgment today on the irrevocability of Article 50.

“We have an agreement on the table which was endorsed by the European Council in its Article 50 format on 25 November. -BBC/AFP