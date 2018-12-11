NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Luhya community advised to unite ahead of 2022

Yusuf Masibo December 11, 2018
Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati have called on leaders from Western region to be united.

They urged leaders who have declared support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid to reconsider their stand, saying the community needs to  unite before forming an alliance.

Speaking at Mbakalo in Tongaren constituency, the two leaders said early endorsements will compromise the Luhya community’s say in the run-up to the 2022 campaigns.

