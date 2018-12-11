Pass bills in time for sake of development, Ngilu tells MCAs

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu wants Members of County Assembly to ensure bills are passed on time to improve service delivery.

Speaking at Mbondoni Catholic Church on Sunday, Ngilu cited the county Supplementary Budget Bill pending before the Assembly, which she said if not passed, will hamper service delivery.

“If we do not put into proper use public resources we are entrusted with, we will not succeed in improving the living standards of our constituents,” she said.

Ngilu said there is no time for politics or to engage in leadership squabbles but instead, to work for the people of Kitui.

She urged women to turn up in large numbers in public participation forums to advance their interests under the Community Level Infrastructure Development Projects formula.

“Women should occupy leadership positions and fearlessly advance their interests to ensure they are heard,” she said.