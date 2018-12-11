Delayed Sh7b CDF cash stalls projects

Mercy mwai @wangumarci

Projects being funded by the National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) are likely to stall as the government is yet to release Sh7 billion to finance them.

The Select Committee on the NG-CDF chaired by Maoka Maore expressed concern that the projects will not be completed if the government fails to honour its pledges.

In a report on the state of incomplete projects tabled in the House last week, the committee revealed that Taveta constituency leads with the highest unpaid balance of Sh238 million, followed by Makadara with Sh165 million, Sabatia Sh148 million, South Imenti Sh140 million and Voi with Sh116.6 million.

Other constituencies affected are Mbooni, still to receive Sh116.5 million, Mogotio Sh116.1 million, Rarieda Sh109 million, Suba North Sh99 million, Nandi Hills Sh92 million and Luanda Sh91 million.

The report however shows that at least 29 constituencies have no pending projects requiring funding on the basis of their budgets.

“The committee has resolved to allocate funds to the stalled projects but this will be spread within a period of three years of the remaining term of Parliament,” said Maore.

While presenting the report, Maore expressed concern that the board is not properly constituted, a move he said made it impossible for it to sit due to lack of quorum.

“A presidential order requires funding for the ongoing projects before embarking on new ones. Some projects will require an audit before they are approved,” he added.

Following the move, MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), George Aladwa (Makadara) and Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) decried the delay saying constituencies are yet to receive their allocations.

The MPs urged the National Treasury to urgently disburse the funds saying spreading them for three years will not be tenable.

“I am opposed to the idea of spreading funds for stalled projects for three years. I am skeptical that this money will have been released by then,” said Aladwa.

Recently, Auditor General Edward Ouko revealed that at least Sh1.6 billion of the Fund, which manages the money on behalf of MPs, could not be accounted for, for the year ending June 30, 2017.