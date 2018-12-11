Logistical hiccups could derail police uniform rollout

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

The directive to have all officers acquire the Persian-blue shirt or blouse, trousers and beret uniform by tomorrow’s Jamhuri Day celebrations deadline may not be realised due to massive logistical hiccups facing the rollout.

Investigations by People Daily established only a handful of officers have obtained the new uniform, including senior officers.

The situation is so dire that most officers in the ranks of Senior Assistant Inspector General (SAIG), Assistant Inspector General (AIG) and Commissioner of Police are yet to acquire the uniform.

Worst hit are officers in the lower cadres who are not certain when the uniform will be provided.

Both at police headquarters, Vigilance House, and Jogoo House, officers are complaining there are no tailors to take their measurements despite a directive from Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to have all officers at headquarters put on the new attire.

From the ranks of Inspector of Police upwards, they are provided with material at the police stores in Industrial Area to have their uniform done while those in lower ranks are provided with the full uniform.

Beat deadline

“We will be forced to remain with the uniform being phased out until we get new ones. It is not possible to meet the Wednesday deadline,” one of the officers said. So far, only Boinnet and his deputy Edward Mbugua (Kenya Police) have donned the new uniform.

Sources within the service intimated that the new attire is ready for law enforcers who will participate in Jamhuri parades.

Yesterday, the police boss did not respond to queries on the logistical setbacks that has affected the new uniform rollout.