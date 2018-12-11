Lightning kills five, leaves over 10 injured

George Odiwuor and Henry Andanje @PeopleDailyKe

Thunderstorms and lightning have left five people dead and 10 others injured in three separate incidents across the country.

In the first incident, a woman died on the spot when her phone exploded after lightning struck in Kadibuoro area of Rangwe sub-county.

Mary Akinyi died while her husband Patrick Yala, 50, was left nursing injuries after the Sunday incident. According to Yala’s brother Nathaniel Ochieng’, Akinyi’s body was charred after the explosion.

Devices destroyed

He said the mobile phone which was charging exploded after the lightning stuck a solar panel the couple had installed on their roof. Other electronic devices connected to the solar panel were also destroyed.

Yala was taken to Ndiru Health Centre,where health facility in charge Dancun Ngicho said he was discharging blood by mouth and had some glass cuts on his face. “He is, however, in stable condition after treatment. We will continue monitoring for some time,” he said.

Area chief Kennedy Okoko said they have reported the matter to police who are now investigating it. Akinyi’s body was taken to Rosewood Hospital mortuary in Rongo.

In the second incident, residents of Funyula constituency are mourning a 20-year-old Kenyatta University student who was struck by lightning during a football match. Allan Mbote died at Nangina Mission Hospital. Six others are nursing injuries.