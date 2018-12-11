Bank mergers good for sector’s stability

Thursday’s announcement by Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) and NIC Group of their intention to merge could have come as a surprise to those not so keen on trends in the banking sector.

This is because the two institutions are solid and profitable in their respective segments. CBA is a tier one bank while NIC is classified as tier two.

This is the fourth merger or acquisition in the country in the last two years. Giro Commercial Bank was acquired by I&M Group in February last year; Diamond Trust Bank Kenya took over Habib Bank in August last year; Fidelity Commercial Bank merged with SMB Bank in May.

If shareholders and regulators approve the CBA-NIC merger, the two institutions will create the thirdlargest financial services provider in the country going by their combined asset base and market share.

Central Bank of Kenya governor Patrick Njoroge has supported mergers, saying they will strengthen the financial sector and prepare banks to withstand future shocks in a fast-changing market. He is of the opinion that Kenya is over-banked with 42 commercial banks, one mortgage company and 12 micro-finance firms, and calls for mergers and consolidation.

The CBA-NIC move has been welcomed by the Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich, who is also upbeat the deal will strengthen the sector.

Currently, smaller banks — including those in tier three category — are yet to overcome shocks triggered by the interest rates capping law introduced two years ago, which has significantly reduced their profitability. Interest rates caps have slowed lending by smaller banks because of their lower capital and customer base. Thus, these institutions have been cautious on lending to avoid default.

Low profit margins have further put smaller banks under pressure, exposing them to operational risks. To protect their survival, they have profiled small and medium-sized enterprises and individual borrowers, leading to a credit crunch in the market.

Most tier one lenders have opted to invest in government securities denying, the ordinary Kenyan credit, contrary to the intentions of the caps which sought to reduce the cost of borrowing.

What could customers stand to gain from mergers and consolidations? Plenty, but two aspects stand out. First, a strong banking industry will ensure Kenyans reap the benefits of interest rates caps.

Secondly, stable local banks will save the country expensive foreign loans to finance the Big Four projects, which could unlock opportunities for many.