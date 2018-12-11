Public participation vital cog of governance

Alberto Leny

The perpetual failure by leaders to involve citizens in governance has no doubt played a big role in derailing the attainment of Kenya’s political and socio-economic potential.

And to cure the trend, the drafters of 2010 Constitution factored in public participation as a critical aspect in governance.

For instance, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, one of Kenya’s top legal minds, recently acknowledged the primacy of citizens in the national dispensation, alluding to the Constitution’s preamble that asserts the sovereignty of the people in governance.

“The 2010 Constitution created the space for citizens to responsibly be co-creators and co-rulers in their country. This is a rare political reality in Africa,” he noted.

Kibwana’s remarks would just be words if he was a typical Kenyan politician. To his credit, the governor Makueni into one of the success stories of devolution in terms of development. He has clearly set the pace for other county bosses.

The County Governments Act stipulates that to fully participate in the management of national affairs, citizens must have reasonable access to all processes of how all the three arms of government work so that they can influence and impact on them.

It further requires that to fully participate, citizens must have timely access to information, data, documents, and other information relevant or related to policy formulation or implementation.

Last week, MPs beat a hasty retreat and shelved the Parliamentary Service Commission Bill 2018, which seeks to increase their perks. The bill, which has sparked public outcry, is a demonstration of how public participation can be sacrificed at the altar of selfish interest.

Were members of the public invited to contribute in its formulation, they would have definitely shot down the outrageous proposal.

The ongoing war against corruption and the Auditor-General’s reports have exposed massive loss of taxpayers money through acts of commission and omission in which public input in the management of public resources was overlooked through connivance or impunity.

Reports of astronomical amounts of money lost or stolen through dubious deals initiated by unscrupulous State officers in various ministries and agencies offer lessons on how public participation is profligately circumvented.

It is high time MPs were checked in line with the doctrine of the separation of powers and the role of the citizen enhanced through stronger public participation in decision-making as guaranteed through the relevant Acts in the Constitution.

As Kibwana rightly pointed out, citizens have the right to appeal government decisions or seek other redress.

Perhaps the first step would be to revisit Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity, with a view to filtering the quality of leaders who find their way into our Parliament, County Assemblies and other institutions of governance.

The Building Bridges Initiative that is currently collecting views from wananchi on the envisaged review of the Constitution must take cognisance of this issue of concern.

As the media plays its crucial watchdog role, the Kenya Editors Guild deserves commendation for championing the right of public participation in Kenya’s growth. —[email protected]