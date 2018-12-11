Fresh trial for man who served probation

A magistrate’s court will try afresh a man who has already served three years’ probation for fraud. The court has 90 days to prosecute John Njenga, who was first charged on March 3, 2010 and was convicted on June 10, 2015 for fraudulently obtaining cash form businessman Harun Kipchumba by pretending he could import two cars for him.

Appellate judges Philip Waki, Roselyne Nambuye and Patrick Kiage upheld a ruling made by High Court Judge Hedwig Ong’udi in September 2016 that Njenga be prosecuted afresh.

He was sentenced to serve probation for three years after expressing his willingness to refund the more than Sh1 million he had obtained from Kipchumba.

But Njenga, aggrieved by the manner in which his trial was conducted and alleged violation of his right to legal representation, filed an appeal.

The Appellate judges said the case was delayed by the transfer of three magistrates and continues to hang on Njenga’s neck.

“A proper trial may or may not exonerate him but, either way, the cause of justice will have been served. He will not have to repay the money involved in the fraud if he was not guilty,” ruled the judges.