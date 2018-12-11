Police barred from posting suspects’ photos online

High Court has barred the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet from posting photos of suspects on social media.

Justice Wilfrida Okwany issued the conservatory order in a petition filed by a Nairobi resident Henry Shitanda protesting the publication of suspects’ pictures on Facebook and Twitter.

He argues that posting the photos online is unconstitutional and infringes on suspects’ privacy, adding that it also humiliates them.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the Inspector of General Police and Director of Criminal Investigations from posting suspects and or accused person booking photos on social media pending the determination of this petition,”said Justice Okwany.

The judge certified the petition urgent and directed that the respondents be served and file their respective responses within 14 days.

Boinnet and Kinoti, listed as respondents in the case, have been posting photos of arrested suspects in their social platforms as well as their details, including names, identification numbers, the place of origin before they are arraigned.

Potential prospects

But Shitanda argues that such publication hampers potential prospects of the affected individuals professionally as well as personally even if they are later acquitted.

He also claims the postings ignore the presumption of innocence. “The respondents should be made aware the booking photographs are available on the internet long after the case ends,” read court papers. The case will be mentioned on March 5, next year.