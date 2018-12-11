Njoro teenager dies after circumcision

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

A family in Sinendet village, Njoro sub-county, is mourning after a teenager died in unclear circumstances after undergoing circumcision last Friday.

Benjamin Kuria, 17, collapsed and died yesterday morning after reportedly complaining of headache and stomach pains.

His caregiver said the initiate had complained of headache before he was circumcised at a nearby clinic, but was given painkillers.

He said Kuria’s condition worsened on Sunday evening when he started convulsing. “It rained heavily and the roads were impassable. We couldn’t take him to hospital,” said the caregiver.

Area chief Lewis Kiaraho denied speculation the boy was assaulted, but said police are investigating the incident. “Police have taken up the matter to establish the exact cause of death,” said Kiaraho.

Residents, led by Nyumba Kumi chairperson Nancy Wangari, have appealed to the government to repair the roads, saying they are forced to walk for long distances because cars cannot access the area.