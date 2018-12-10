Amani Festival inspires youth, children

The curtains on this year’s three-day annual Amani Festival will go down this Tuesday. Running under the theme, ‘Vital Voices’, the festival will feature three main interractions in: Amani Kibera Peace and Education Soccer Tournament, Mr and Miss Kibera community leadership contest and Jitambue Children’s camp.

The initiative is a positive youth development festival that uses sports and arts to change youth and children’s perception and develop leadership skills towards nationalism and peaceful co-existence through celebration of diversity. It enhances the capacity of especially the youth to take active community leadership roles in different fields.

“This programme believes that the youth are a resource that needs to be managed and not a problem to be fixed. The program helps the youth to find a meaning in life and gives them an equal opportunity by training them to become great, active community members and cohesion champions,” says the event organizer, Benson Ouma.

The football tournament will be held at Rowalan Camp, the pageantry at Kibra Day Grounds along Karanja Road and the children’s camp for 40 children aged 13-15 years at Rowalan Camp.

Ouma adds: “We partner with different organisations with an idea to inspire young people to make them realise they are a resource and they too can contribute to the development of their community.”

Winners in all categories will take home Sh10,000 cash prize, a one-week golf training by DRC and a three-day holiday treat at Olua Resort in Mombasa.