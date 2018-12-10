NEWSPeople Daily

Sleuths pitch tent in Nyamira to investigate funds misuse

Evans Nyakundi December 10, 2018
2,617 Less than a minute
The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has commenced Nyamira County Assembly probe over alleged irregularities in the procurement of office block, misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.
Kinoti, it was understood, dispatched a team of detectives to the Assembly over the weekend to carry out the investigations.
According to one of the officers who sought anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, eight sleuths arrived in the Assembly last Tuesday.
Among the offices they have raided include that of the Speaker Moffat Teya, Acting Clerk Duke Onyari, Finance Director Leonard Nyamasege and procurement office which is headed by Joyce Onyiego.
Show More

Related Articles

December 11, 2018
2,482

Public participation vital cog of governance

December 11, 2018
2,497

Bank mergers good for sector’s stability

December 11, 2018
2,614

County Assemblies take graft to ridiculous heights

December 11, 2018
2,574

Logistical hiccups could derail police uniform rollout