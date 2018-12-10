Sleuths pitch tent in Nyamira to investigate funds misuse

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has commenced Nyamira County Assembly probe over alleged irregularities in the procurement of office block, misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

Kinoti, it was understood, dispatched a team of detectives to the Assembly over the weekend to carry out the investigations.

According to one of the officers who sought anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, eight sleuths arrived in the Assembly last Tuesday.

Among the offices they have raided include that of the Speaker Moffat Teya, Acting Clerk Duke Onyari, Finance Director Leonard Nyamasege and procurement office which is headed by Joyce Onyiego.