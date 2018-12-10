Koech, Chirchir win respective South Imenti Road Race titles

Moses Koech and Evaline Chirchir carried the day in the 15km of the Safaricom Imenti South Road Race at Kanyuruko in Igoji, Meru County yesterday.

Koech braced the hot sun to emerge the new champion clocking 49:24.0 to beat Alexander Mutiso and Moris Munene who finished second and third in a time of 49:43.0 and 49:59.0 respectively in the men’s 15km race.

“This is my first time to run in this race and I am so glad I made it. The road was hilly and weather very hot but I managed. I trained well and was determined to win. I am preparing to participate in the World Cross Country next year in Eldoret and hope to get good results,” said Moses Koech, winner of the 15km men.

Chirchir who participated in the race for her first time crossed the finish line at 57:08.22 ahead of Lydia Njeri who came in second at 57:40.82 followed by Caroline Nyaguthi at 59:40.31 in the women’s 15km race.

“The race was tough with very stiff competition from other athletes. Being my first time here, I’m glad I won. I am looking forward to defending my title next year,” said Evaline Chirchir, winner of the15km women.

Koech and Chirchir each went home with a cash prize of Sh100,000 while the first and second runners-up in both categories pocketed Sh50,000 and Sh25,000 respectively. Safaricom sponsored the Marathon to a tune of

Sh1 million

The road race themed Running for healthy and wealthy living comprised-15km senior race, 8km and 6km cross-country races for boys and girls, 4km for veterans, 800m races for boys and girls and a 2km VIP race.

The Safaricom Imenti South Road Race has since inception attracted hundreds of local and international athletes offering a platform to nurture talents and promote athletics locally and internationally.