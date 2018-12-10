Tourism stakeholders optimistic of the festive season

Tour companies and other tourism stakeholders are optimistic about this festive season. Apart from organizing local tours, it is a period which the expanding elites target audience tends to leverage on offers to visit Europe and Asia for the holidays.

According to Bella Safaris Managing Director, George Njuguna, there is an increase in demand for a premium tours solutions provider in Kenya offering five-star services in all leisure segments while at the same time topping up with amazing holiday offers and discounts.

Mr Njuguna says that before the end of 2018, emerging trends indicate the current political moods will also help drive up domestic demand for international tours among the elites, a growing demographic fueled by expanding middle-income status in the country.

“Christmas is undoubtedly one of the most magical periods during the year at Bella Safaris. In addition to being the busiest and most crowded period, it is the time when tour enthusiasts enjoy amazing offers on trips to Europe and Asia with their loved ones.” He says.

Bella Safaris allows Kenyans to experience all of the “must-do” activities on their plans during their free time. The itinerary allows customers to enjoy many other holiday festivities available in different parts of the world at very affordable rates.

According to data from the Ministry of Tourism, there was a tourism growth of 14.6 percent last year. This means there will be a large number of Kenyans looking for international holidays. This has inspired Mr George to plug into the market and offer something unique for the Kenyans who want to have fun and great experience abroad.