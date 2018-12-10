Nakuru the place to be as U16 Copa ‘Afcon’ starts

Barry Silah

Kenyan sides St Antony’s and Moi Girls Nangili will hope to start brightly in the inaugural Under-16 Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup of Nations tournament that kicks off in Nakuru today.

The first of its kind continental tournament christened the ‘New Dawn’ will bring together players from 12 African countries and is modelled like the CAF-organised Africa Cup of Nations which will have its next edition in 2019.

“Since its inception in Zimbabwe in 1989, the Copa Coca-Cola journey has been exceptional, traversing continents to emerge as a global phenomenon. Once again, Africa will be leading in initiating a youth tournament to showcase grassroots football talents,” said Rodney Nzioka, senior franchise brand manager Coca-Cola, Kenya.

Participating countries are hosts Kenya, Angola, Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa with the youngsters getting a chance to be spotted by renowned scouts.

“We are delighted to be associated with this platform to harness talent, nurture and give them an avenue to prosper. We are grateful to parents for giving us a chance to develop the next generation of great football stars,” added Nzioka.