After Arsenal’s Aubameyang, Man City’s Sterling is the latest to suffer

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident of alleged racist abuse aimed at Manchester City star Raheem Sterling in which a fan allegedly called him a “f****** black c***.”

Six days after a banana was thrown towards African Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by a Tottenham fan in last weekend’s north London derby, Sterling was abused during Manchester City’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea.

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand suggested that footballers in England should be inspired by Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling gesture and launch their own bid to fight back against racism after this latest worrying incident.

Twitter users highlighted a first-half incident when a supporter at Stamford Bridge appeared to mouth the phrase “f****** black c***” towards Sterling as he collected the ball in front of a section of Chelsea fans.

Pictures of the moment and a video widely circulated on social media appeared to confirm this, with one spectator allegedly making the racist comment amid a barrage of aggressive abuse from Chelsea fans towards Sterling. Some big names in the world of football took to Twitter to respond to video footage of the incident.

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand made his views known, posting on Instagram and Twitter: “Are we going to continue to allow this type of racist behaviour go on??? All for kicking a ball!”

Ferdinand’s younger brother Anton was racially abused in a match against Chelsea in 2011. Blues captain John Terry was banned for four matches and fined £220,000 after admitting using the word ‘black’ and swearing at Anton, although he claimed he had only been repeating words he thought the then-QPR defender had accused him of saying. –DAILYMAIL