Shujaa suffer harrowing experience in Cape Town as experiment fails

James Magayi @magayijim

The experiment has failed. Kenya Sevens novices proved yet again to be lightweight in the HSBC World Rugby circuit as they were at the receiving end of constant hammering in Cape Town, South Africa over the weekend.

And just like in Dubai Sevens days prior, poor Shujaa picked just one point from the second leg with very distant hopes of a turn in fortunes unless their big guns are redrafted into the team.

At the conclusion of group stages down south, Kenya had the unenviable statistic of negative 55 points difference having lost to England (29-12), Fiji (38-7) and France (19-12).

A team that had so splendidly raked in points last season to set their record best performance in the circuit slumped out of Main Cup course and straight to Challenge Trophy quarter-finals.

The fixture against Argentina perhaps represented this young Kenyan squad’s most promising attribute as they mounted a spirited fightback from 34-5 down to within two points of the South Americans. Argentina had gone off the blocks with lightning speed, gathering from the kick-off and landing their first try through Ignacio Mendy in the opening minute.

The sharp Argentina team gathered again from kick off and grounded their second try in the second minute of the game courtesy of Franco Sabato. Two more tries in the fourth and sixth minutes from Lautaro Bazan-Velez and Mendy killed any comeback hopes as the South Americans raced into a 24-0 lead.