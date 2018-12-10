Wanangwe leads Warrior in victory over law keepers

Butali Warriors forward Frank Wanangwe starred in a 2-1 win over defending champions Kenya Police for the 2018 season title as women premier league defending champs Telkom bagged their 21st in a row-record title in front of a capacity crowd at City Park stadium yesterday.

Tied at 60 points, Police needed just a draw while Butali needed a win for the title achieved thanks to a greater goal difference to deny the law enforcers their second in a row.

The win is the first win Butali has registered over Police this year, with the law keepers winning the previous by 3-0 while the 2017 season finals played in February ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Wanangwe scored the opener in the first quarter after 12 minutes of play minutes after Butali new signing Marteen Fonteyn came in as a substitute to create chances for the finishers.

Police were kept under pressure by the three-time champions who last won the title back in 2015, a second-in-a-row after 2014.

Amos Birikibir scored a Police consolation goal in the third quarter in the 50th minute, a leveller which was upheld up to the 57th minute when their short-lived game-changing levelling goal was cancelled out by sensational Frank Wanangwe with just three minutes to play.

Commenting on his input Wanangwe praised his teammates’ resilience in the game and patience which saw them beat a side which beat them 3-0 in the previous clash at the same venue.

“I am happy I was patient and ready to score and I scored when the opportunities presented themselves. We had minimal errors today compared to the previous two matches we played them.

Today we knew the match would be tougher because they just needed a draw but for us, we needed to score and we were patient enough when we had the ball we worked as a team despite the building pressure after they scored and kept on attacking,” said Wanangwe.

Meanwhile, Telkom ladies hockey team retained their KHU women premier league title after finishing the season unbeaten with a 1-0 win over Strathmore Scorpions at the same venue. Kenyan international Maureen Okumu scored the lone goal in their final match of the season.

Chase Sailors got a promotion to the men premier league courtesy of a first finish with 48 points, three ahead of rivals and runners-up MMU. The men premier league will see three sides drop to Superleague division.

Western Jaguars survived relegation despite losing 1-0 Nakuru on Saturday before bouncing back on Sunday to send KCA to Superleague with a 1-0 win. Park Road and KCA-U will play Superleague next season after their relegation, which will see the men premier league become a ten-team competition.

Kenyatta University ladies team beat Lakers for the solo slot to the women premier league promotion making it an eight-team competition since no team was relegated.