Dockers prove too good for Ulinzi after a pulsating match

For the third consecutive season, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) proved too good for their Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) peers to lift the coveted title after a 3-0 sweep over former champions Ulinzi Warriors.

“Teamwork in defence won us this game and I thank God that our game plan worked. A good defence will always generate a better offence and that is what we trained for. We cut off Ulinzi’s best players from getting scoring chances and that is how we dominated this match, “ said KPA coach Sammy Kiki who had since returned to the team’s technical bench.

In the decisive Game, Three played at a fully-packed Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa, it was the dockers who took an early lead courtesy of a Dickson Aran score in the final seconds of the first quarter for the period to end 16-15.

On resumption, James Mwangi scored two points to stretch the lead to 19 points but that was immediately cancelled by a David Ouma three point-throw to level the score.

Ulinzi’s John Washika and Joseph Owino combined well in the second quarter to score 11 of the side’s 16 points. However, KPA still denied the soldier a period-lead as former Warriors’ player Victor Odendo sank a three-pointer to make it 19 for the dockers. The match headed to the breather on a 35-31 scoreline.

Fast breaks

William Balozi’s men, Warriors, missed crucial scoring chances in the third quarter that would have gotten them back to the game but still held their own to score 16 points while KPA made 18 to stretch the gap to a redeemable six points.

Determined not to delay their celebrations, KPA kept their fans on their feet with brilliant steals and fast breaks as they ran away with the final period on a 26-12 for the 79-59 win.

Victor Ochieng scored four three-pointers while Victor Bosire added to his point count with two steals for four points that took his count to 19 points.

“To be honest we would have won this match (Game Three) was it for the questionable officiating. However, our defence was also not perfect and it contributed to our loss right from Game One. I have to go back to the drawing and correct my mistakes as I prepare for a busy 2019,” said coach Balozi.

The two sides have qualified for next year’s FIBA Africa Zone Five scheduled for Rwanda. Kenya will also host the East Africa Military Games and coach Balozi says such a busy calendar, in addition to the league, will demand a flawless side and his players have to be ready.

“We have twice reached the finals of the Zone Five competition and we know it is a different competition altogether. However, my focus now is on the league as Zone Five and military games are still months away. We will work on our weaknesses ahead of the new season as we intend to fight for the title, “ added Balozi.

Meanwhile, the women’s league finals, scheduled for the weekend through to Wednesday, will be a repeat of last season as KPA play Equity Bank Hawks. The two sides easily won the semifinal series 3-0 against Storms and Strathmore Swords respectively.