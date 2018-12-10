Uhuru right on Awori board job, says Twalib

Oliver Musembi @PeopleDailyKe

Jomvu MP Badi Twalib (pictured) has supported President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment of former Vice President Moody Awori to the sports board.

Speaking after graduating from Mt Kenya University (MKU) with Bachelors in Business Administration and Accountancy degree on Friday, Twalib said Awori “is a man of integrity and an honourable leader, who can still serve the country at any capacity”.

“There was nothing wrong with the appointment because when the former VP retired from politics he was a respected leader. He can still offer leadership and wise counsel and that is why the President appointed him based on his past experience,” he said.

He said Awori is a man of honour, whose name has been without blemish for the years he has been in public service, “unlike many others who are younger than him”.

Starehe MP Charles Kanyi (Jaguar) also graduated in the ceremony attended by Commission for University Education chair Prof Nyaigoti Chacha, among others.