Chebukati seeks PAC date to defend himself

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati has written to Parliament seeking an opportunity to defend himself from accusations levelled against him and the commission by former commissioners and sacked chief executive Ezra Chiloba.

In a letter to the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai, Chebukati wants the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Opiyo Wandayi, to give him an opportunity to set the record straight over what he termed as “adversely inaccurate and a misrepresentation of facts” by Chiloba and former commissioners Margret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat.

“In pursuant of Article 35, 47 and 50 (1) of the Constitution, the commission writes seeking an opportunity for the commission’s chairman, commissioners and the acting chief executive to appear before PAC to respond to the said adverse inaccurate statements and misrepresentation, as well as adequately inform PAC’s deliberations and consequent report,” the letter read in part.

In the letter, Chebukati claimed that the three former officials have expressed open hostility and ill-will against current officials and thus, were on a mission to taint the image of IEBC and the current officials.

“IEBC notes that various inaccurate, adverse misrepresentations have been reported in the media as being levelled before PAC against the commission, its chairman and serving commissioners warranting the exercise of the right of reply,” the letter reads.

Wandayi said PAC will give Chebukati and team a chance to appear before it next year when the House resumes responding to the said allegations.

PAC has been conducting a special probe on IEBC spending during the elections following a damning report by Auditor General Edward Ouko that questioned contracts amounting to Sh9 billion.