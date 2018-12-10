Police ‘fake’ city transfers to earn higher allowance

by Kinyuru Munuhe

@kinyurumunuhe

Senior police commanders and their juniors are faking transfers to pocket hefty house allowances despite some serving in far-flung areas and others in their home counties because of injuries inflicted in the line of duty.

Most officers want transfers to Nairobi, where they expected high house allowances announced as part of ongoing police reforms.

Consequently, Vigilance House, the police headquarters, has directed that those serving in home counties should not be transferred without authority from the Deputy Inspector General-Kenya Police Service, Edward Mbugua.

“Officers who were transferred from General Service Unit, Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), and other operational areas to their home counties due to injuries suffered while on duty should not be re-transferred from their home without authority. They should perform light duties as earlier directed,” a circular from Vigilance House read in part.

Deploy officers

House allowances for Police constables have been categorised into three; Nairobi Sh18,124, cluster two (Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Meru) earmarked to get Sh13,124 while other regions across the country fall under cluster three and are expected pocket Sh8,124.

At the same time, the Kenya Police Service is grappling with cases of massive corruption in the deployment of junior police officers by Regional Commanders, who are making parallel transfers from postings approved by Vigilance House.

Mbugua said Police Regional Commanders, who are in charge of former provinces and are allowed to redeploy officers within their jurisdiction, are abusing the privilege.

Mbugua in a circular directed that no regional, formation and county police commanders will henceforth deploy officers from one station to another without due approval from DIG’s office. “Any transfer done without authority from this headquarters is null and void,” he said.