Charges KPC, NHIF bosses will face today

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Top Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) bosses will this morning face over Sh3 billion fraud charges.

KPC’s Joe Sang and NHIF’s Geoffrey Gitau and Simeon Kirgotty are among 27 managers expected in court today for the offences of occasioning the loss of taxpayers’ money under their watch.

At NHIF, Sh1.1 billion was lost through dubious contracts issued to Webtribe Limited through single sourcing without prior planning while another Sh1.9 billion was lost at KPC through an unplanned Kisumu Oil Jetty project.

Two former (NHIF) bosses Geoffrey Gitau Mwangi and Simeon ole Kirgotty and Webtribe Limited directors Danson Muchemi and Robert Muriithi will today face Sh1.1 billion fraud charges relating to flawed contracts alongside 19 others.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says the contract was fraudulently awarded to Muchemi’s company for Integrated Revenue Collection Services.

“Tomorrow (today), they will face a wide range of charges for flouting Section 45(2)(c) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act 2003, abuse of office and willful failure to comply with public procurement laws,” a senior detective told us yesterday.

The move came even as it emerged that heads are expected to roll at KPC as detectives plan more arrests of officials in connection with massive fuel theft, disguised as spillage.

People Daily also learnt that the DCI is targeting officials involved in the construction of a pipeline between Nairobi and Mombasa.

Economic crimes

On the spotlight is the awarding of the most lucrative tender to Zakhem International, a Lebanese firm, to build a new pipeline in 2014 at nearly Sh48.8 billion — yet the contract price was adjusted upwards by at least Sh2.7 billion.

“We will not reveal their names now to avoid interfering with the impending arrests, but by Friday all of them will be in custody awaiting prosecution,” said a detective who sought anonymity.

And in court today, both Kirgotty and Mwangi will face abuse of office charges, economic crimes and willful failure to adhere to public procurement laws.

In 2014, Kirgotty, Mwangi (then General Manager Finance and investments), Ruth Sudoi Makallah (legal manager) and Pamela Nyaboke Marendi (procurement manager) allegedly engaged in a project without prior planning and committing economic crimes by procuring Webtribe services at a cost of Sh49 million.

Other members of the tender evaluation committee: Irene Rono, Jacinta Nyakio, Kennedy Arthur and Fredrick Sagwe flouted procurement laws by approving tender number NHIF/018/2013-2014.

Kirgotty and Mwangi signed the letter of award to Webtribe on August 15, 2014 to “improperly confer a benefit to M/S Webtribe,” investigations showed.

Between August 2014 and June 2017, Kirgotty is accused of irregularly authorising payments worth Sh545 million to Muchemi’s firm.

During the same period, he affected payments to the same firm amounting to Sh595 million for integrated revenue collection.

And on September 6, 2017, Mwangi fraudulently paid a total of Sh128 million to Webtribe.

On February 13, Mwangi advanced already flagged additional Sh125 million for the same services and another Sh253 million in a span of one year.

Members of NHIF audit committee, Mwangi, Mudzo Nzili, Yusuf Ibrahim and Elly Opot are accused of failing to prevent losses amounting to Sh200 million.

Sang, Company Secretary Gloria Khafafa, Head of Procurement Vincent Cheruiyot, Procurement Manager Nicholas Gitobu, General Manager for infrastructure Billy Aseka and Samuel Odoyoare are accused of masterminding unplanned projects to the tune of Sh1,963,065,422.

Grilled and booked

The controversial contract was awarded to Southern Engineering Company Limited under tender number KPC/PU/006-OT/17 at an inflated cost surpassing the projected budget of Sh900 million.

“If you steal from the public surely and then we sanitise and say many things, you are just a criminal like any other. The economic criminal is just like that armed criminal.

We have said that we want to know who is that untouchable who steals from the public,” DCI George Kinoti said. Mwangi was grilled at the DCI headquarters and booked at Gigiri Police Station. KPC board of directors appointed Hudson Andambi acting MD.