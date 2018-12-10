‘Stop 2022 politics, work for Kenyans’

DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to focus serving Kenyans and desist from engaging in the 2022 succession politics.

Speaking at Christ the King Catholic Church in Bungoma yesterday, Ruto said leaders should rise above partisan politics and focus on development.

“Time for politics has not yet started. This is the time to focus on development projects that have a direct impact on the lives of our people,” he said.

“As leaders, we should be focused on matters of development. We should not be preoccupied with the 2022 politics,” added Ruto.

The Deputy President said the government will continue to work with leaders from all regions in the country irrespective of their political, ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Ruto was accompanied by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, MPs Enock Kibunguchi (Likuyani), Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi), John Waluke (Sirisia), James Lusweti (Kabuchai), Didmus Baraza (Kimilili) and Moses Mabonga (Bumula).

The leaders said they support Ruto’s leadership and political aspirations.

Wangamati said the Luhya community has been in Opposition for many years but are ready to work with politicians who have expressed interest in the 2022 presidency.