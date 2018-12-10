MPs allied to Ruto read malice in war on graft

Winstone Chiseremi and Clement Kamau @PeopleDailyKe

A group of senators and MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto are claiming that a scheme has been hatched to frustrate his 2022 succession bid.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said the aim of the ongoing purge against parastatal heads from a certain community is intended to taint Ruto’s image. Speaking at Mosoriot trading centre in Chesumei constituency, Cherargei termed as witch-hunt the sustained wave of arrests by investigative agencies.

“We know all the drama surrounding the arrest of top managers to derail the DP’s chance to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he exits office in the next four years,” he said.

Cherargei, who is also the chairperson of the Senate’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee, said the war on graft should not be used to destroy careers of innocent people working in various government institutions.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono shared similar sentiments saying they will stand with the DP to ensure he ascends to the country’s top seat.

But speaking at Thogoto Teachers Training College in Kikuyu constituency yesterday, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi called on leaders to desist from politicising the war on graft.

He lashed at a section of leaders claiming that the ongoing war against corruption is targeting certain individuals.

Mudavadi urged Kenyans to support Uhuru’s fight against corruption, adding that plundering of public resources has nothing to do with a community but individuals.

“Uhuru is facing an enormous task in his fight against corruption and needs prayers. He has not embarked on a tribal war but a war against corruption,” said Mudavadi.

Elsewhere, Moiben MP Silas Tiren said he supports the purge against State officials implicated in graft.

He urged leaders allied to Ruto to stop politicising the fight against corruption being spearheaded saying their political theatrics are unwarranted.