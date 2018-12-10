Self-styled sect leader claimed divine power

Francis Mwangi @Mlincoln

When Johanna Maina Njenga was born on January 2, 1969, to the family of Kamunya Njoroge, a long-time chef at Kericho Tea Hotel in Kericho county, little did the Agikuyu community suspect he would later claim a divine prophet role.

That is until he became the leader of the Mungiki sect, dreaded for the manner it ran a parallel taxation and security system in villages and hamlets across the Central region and parts of Nairobi.

He later abandoned the sect and got saved. He has run for elective office but failing spectacularly, largely on account of his well-documented exploits.

The fourth born child and second son, he was named after his maternal grandfather. Njenga grew up in Karandi village of Laikipia county, attending Ol Ng’arua Primary School. All along, he displayed an audacious disregard for rules and regulations.

In 1985, he joined Ortum Secondary School in West Pokot but was to later join Form Two at Jomo Kenyatta High School in Nakuru. He has claimed that while in high school, a white dove flew into class and perched on his head.

“It refused to budge, even after I tried to chase it away. It came back to my head three times. Later a voice commanded me to assume the role of my community’s prophet and later spiritual leader,” he told this writer in an earlier interview.

Hence, he started recruiting, leading his followers to boycott church services. He told them they needed not to worship like the whites (do) since their god lived in Mt Kenya (Kirinyaga). They had to worship facing that mountain.

On December 4, 1987, he says he had a visitation to herd his community back to its roots, a journey that was to later morph into the Mungiki menace. He said protecting his tribesmen in the Rift Valley from politically instigated clashes was the starting point.

But the devil that was Mungiki started growing multiple heads and grew into a radically inclined cultural purist outfit with the audacity to forcibly circumcise women, opposing Christian values that are dominant in Central region as well as demanding that all young boys grow up as warlords for their community.

In its teachings, boys were not to become alcoholics, womanisers and cigarette smokers— but were allowed to sniff snuff.

By the year 2000, the group had grown into a criminal outfit and home to societal mercenaries for hire and where politicians and businessmen sought violent services against rivals.