State doing enough in graft war, say majority of Kenyans

A majority of Kenyans are satisfied with the government efforts to fight corruption in the country. New Infotrak poll shows 52 per cent of Kenyans believe enough is being done to fight the vice while 43 per cent say State’s efforts are below expectations.

Releasing the findings yesterday, Infotrak CEO Angela Ambitho said the major reason Kenyans feel the government is doing enough in the graft war is due to regular arrests of corrupt high-profile State officers, which stood at 47 per cent.

Graft rampant

For those who feel the government is still not doing enough, 52 per cent indicated that corruption is still rampant, 29 per cent said no action is taken against corrupt while 19 per cent said there lacks high profile convictions.

On President Uhuru Kenyatta’s performance, at least 48 per cent of Kenyans rated it as well. Another 40 per cent of those polled rated his performance as average while 12 per cent said it is poor.

The new poll showed that top among the regions that rated the President’s performance as good as North Eastern with 60 per cent followed by Rift Valley and Central with 53 per cent and 52 per cent respectively, while fourth was Western, with 51 per cent.

On the other hand, regions which rated the President’s performance as poor were Nairobi at 24 per cent, Western with 15 per cent while the numbers stood at 14 per cent in Eastern and Coast respectively.

The study showed eight out of 10 Kenyans support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyata and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The handshake support was highest in Nyanza at 88 per cent then North Eastern with 86 per cent and Nairobi with 78 per cent and lowest in Central (20 per cent), then Rift Valley with 19 per cent and Western with 18 per cent.

On the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the survey indicated that 69 per cent is in its support while 17 are not.

Plebiscite support

Regarding calls for a Constitutional review, the survey showed that its support is split almost in the middle with 44 per cent and 45 per cent for and against it, respectively, while 12 per cent were undecided.

“The support for Constitution change is high in Central at 55 per cent, Nyanza at 52 per cent and Nairobi at 46 per cent while it is low in Rift Valley with 53 per cent, Eastern with 51 per cent and Western with 47 per cent,” the survey indicated.

The poll was conducted between November 29 and December 1 through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews. The sample size was 1,500 respondents drawn from 24 counties while the margin of error was 2.5 per cent.