Konza city hosts inaugural ICT forum

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Ministry is seeking to transform the Konza Technopolis area, a Vision 2030 initiative, into an African version of the Silicon Savannah. The biggest emphasis will be on training and research, aimed at benefitting young IT developers.

Kenya and Korea have already signed a Sh13 billion project to facilitate the construction of an ultra-modern Korea Advanced Institute of Technology (KAIST) as an anchor tenant. The institute is in the process of developing a curriculum for post-graduate students in the fields of engineering and health solutions.

At the same time, China and Kenya have signed off a funding deal of Sh17 billion for the establishment of National Data Centre with the government of China.

Through partnerships with organisations such as Safaricom Plc, KCB Bank and Huawei Limited, Konza has roped in two universities to premier high-level innovation forums. The intention is meant to expedite Kenya’s vision of becoming one of Africa’s cream innovation hubs.

Meru University and Machakos University have already signed Memoranda of Understanding with Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) in a series of initiatives that seek to showcase Kenya’s capability to spur an innovation ecosystem.

Speaking during a high-level innovation conference at Konza city site last week, KoTDA Chief Executive Officer Eng John Tanui, said the initiative will focus on three key clusters namely ICT & Information Technology Enabled Services, Life Sciences and Engineering.

“Innovation is an instrumental pillar in Konza Technopolis’ core mandate. Indeed, our focus areas in the innovation ecosystem are guided by direct investment in technology, smart urban planning and building a knowledge-intensive environment for stakeholders and the community,” he said.

ICT Principal Secretary, Jerome Ochieng said Kenya’s place in the global map can no longer be discounted. “Undoubtedly, Kenya is an innovation hub as seen in our money transfer platform MPESA, the government’s e-citizen platform, where all processes are centralised,” he said.

Such innovation has resulted in Kenya being recognised by the Global Innovation Index which placed the country among 17 middle and lower-income economies that perform significantly better on innovation than their current level of development would predict,” he said.

Inside the 5,000 hectares in place for the project in Machakos county, already 60 acres have been hived off by Italian firm ICM who has 39 months to set up basic infrastructures like roads, water and electricity.