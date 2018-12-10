Nurturing street boys into fruitful young men

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

Take a look around urban streets across the country and you will notice that the majority of street children, commonly referred to as chokora, are boys.

They are exposed to violence, harassment, drug abuse, starvation, sexual exploitation, emotional abuse and a childhood devoid of care and love.

It is the plight of such children that inspired Consolata Missionaries to start an orphanage, Familia ya Ufariji, to offer care and education to street boys while instilling values in them. PD spoke to Father Benard Mwangi Maina, the director of the home.

Tell us more about Familia ya Ufariji

Derived from Swahili words meaning a ‘family of consolation’ Familia ya Ufariji is a boys’ institution established in 1998 and located in Kahawa West. Since its inception, we have enrolled 146 boys from the streets of Nairobi and its environs.

We offer them basic needs, education, counselling and help them build a life away from the streets. Most of them are now working as nurses, police officers and teachers while others are at various stages of education.

How do you identify the boys that you rescue?

Most of the children we pick are referred to us by the police or the children’s department. As a policy, we take in children who are between ages three and six. There are, however, exceptions.

For instance, the youngest child at the centre currently is two years old. Immediately we take them in, we try to trace their families and if we are lucky, try to reunite the child with the family. We continue to educate the child and cater for other needs even when they are back home.

What happens to those whose parents cannot be traced?

Our desire is to see the children grow under the warmth of a family. Those whose parents we cannot trace are linked to foster families who stay with them during school holidays while others are adopted. So far, 53 children have been reintegrated with their families. Those who are neither adopted nor fostered stay at the home until the age of 18 or when they complete their education.

How do you ensure they do not go back to the streets?

Once they join the home, they undergo counselling to overcome the trauma of abandonment and the tough life on the streets. Apart from formal education, they are taught life skills such as problem solving and independence.

Those who do not advance to university or college take up courses such as carpentry to enable them support themselves. The boys are also involved in the daily running of the home through farming and cleaning.

How does the home sustain itself?

When we started, there was a lot of donor funding coming from Europe, but over the years that changed. We had to think of ways to keep the home running. We have several income-generating projects such as a gym, a car-wash, a primary school and we also farm.

These projects earn us extra money and enable the children to interact with the outside world. We grow most of our food, keep cows for milk and sell the surplus. The rest of our finances come from donors.

What do you consider the home’s biggest achievement?

It is fulfilling to see the lives of boys who would otherwise be hopeless in the streets transformed. After going through the home, many can now support themselves and even have families of their own. More than 30 have advanced to university level. There is one who is currently doing his Masters degree in Lebanon and many others have gone through technical training.

Q: Some of the challenges you face

A: The process of helping them heal from the wounds of abandonment and rejection takes time. Due to this trauma, some develop over-dependence. Even after acquiring an education and employment, some are still reluctant to stand on their own.