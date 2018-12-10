A lesson from Bush about marriage.

Last Friday but one, November 30th to be precise, George Herbert Walker Bush Sr died in his house in Houston, Texas. He was the 41st President of the United States of Amerca after serving prior to that as Vice President for two terms.

During his Presidency he helped navigate the end of the cold war, he supported the reunification of Germany, signed into law the Americans with Disabilities Act. Under his command, US forces liberated Kuwait from the invasion of Saddam Hussein.

More than his accomplishments as a President, George Bush will be remembered for his character and family values. At the end of his first year in office, he wrote in his diary, “I’m certainly not seen as visionary, but I’m seen as steady, prudent and able”.

It is that first quality that stood out for me, steady. That steadiness was seen in his marriage having been married to his wife Barbra for 73 years. They first met as teenagers, got married when he was 19 and her, 18, and lived together for 73 years dying within eight months of each other.

My wife Grace reckoned that he couldn’t stand being alone after Barbra left, thus his death. The fact is, he had been dealing with numerous health issues and in his last hours when asked if he wanted to go to the hospital he declined to say he was ready to go and be with Barbra.

Living together that long is surely something. Today, we can hardly stand each other for 73 weeks leave alone 73 months. Our commitment levels are dwindling, our expectations of each other and of marriage itself is warped, and we give up so easily.

This , coupled with the numerous temptations we are faced with and the pressures of life, is making us to slowly lose it as far as the two becoming one is concerned. If we want oneness, if we want the two to remain one that long like the Bushes, we must be willing to give up certain things, give up some hobbies, give up our time for each other and to give in to each other’s needs and desires. If we do so and give our all to the relationship, then the two will remain one for donkey years.